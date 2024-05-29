Ohio State vs Akron football odds have been released, and it's bad news for the Zips

The Akron Zips football team will need to score more than 50 points to beat Ohio State when they play each other at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 31.

Well, at least according to oddsmakers.

DraftKings and Bet365 both list the Zips as 50.5-point underdogs to the Buckeyes.

Bad news for the Zips: They haven't put up more than 50 points since 2017 when they beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-3 at InfoCision Stadium. Worse news: Ohio State is no Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

In their last two meetings -- in 2021 and 2011 -- Ohio State has outscored Akron 101-7.

What are Ohio State football's odds vs. Michigan this year?

BetMGM doesn't list the Ohio State vs. Akron game yet, but they do have three other Buckeyes games that can be bet on.

That includes their game against Michigan on Nov. 30. Right now, the Buckeyes are favored by 10 points against the defending national champions.

In an Oct. 12 game against Oregon, the Buckeyes are favored by 1.5 points. Ohio State also opens as a three-point favorite against Penn State for their Nov. 2 matchup.

Akron Zips 2024 football schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31 - at Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 7 - at Rutgers

Saturday, Sept. 14 - vs. Colgate

Saturday, Sept. 21 - at South Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 28 - at Ohio

Saturday, Oct. 5 - vs. Bowling Green

Saturday, Oct. 12 - at Western Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 26 - vs. Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 2 - vs. Buffalo

Wednesday, Nov. 13 - at Northern Illinois

Tuesday, Nov. 19 - at Kent State

Tuesday, Nov. 26 - vs. Toledo

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio State vs Akron football opens with Buckeyes as massive favorite