Ohio State visits recently decommitted Alabama offensive lineman

Although it was sad to see Alabama head coach Nick Saban retire, the Ohio State football program is taking advantage of the situation.

Multiple Crimson Tide committed recruits have reopened up the process, one of them being offensive lineman, Mason Short. The 6-foot, 6-inch, 315-pound interior prospect is ranked as the No. 8 player at his position and 160th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Short decommitted from Alabama on Tuesday morning and Ohio State was quick to take notice. Offensive line coach, Justin Frye, took the visit, as he met with the talented player and his high school coaching staff. At the time when the Buckeye coach was meeting with him, he was still committed to the Tide.

It wasn’t quite the entrance that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had, who arrived via helicopter, but the visit showed Short how much the Buckeyes want him to join their 2025 class.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire