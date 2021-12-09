Ohio State uses strong second half to beat Towson

The Towson Tigers made life difficult on the Ohio State basketball team in the first half Wednesday night, but the Buckeyes came out and took control of the second half. Townson continued to hang tough down the stretch, but OSU was able to stay a step or two ahead and turned aside an upset bid, winning 85-74 to improve their record to 7-2.

Townson used good spacing, and solid shooting in the first half and gave OSU all sorts of fits. It took a Zed Key midrange jumper with the clock winding down late just to give the Buckeyes a one-point 33 to 32 lead heading to the locker room.

For the second straight game, Ohio State used some hot shooting from the outside to pull away. Justin Ahrens led the way from deep, scoring 16 points and hitting 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. As a team, the Buckeyes shot 10-of-23 (43.5%) from 3-point range.

Forward Kyle Young led OSU in scoring with another efficient knight, scoring 18 points on just 6-of-7 shooting. E.J. Liddell had another solid game despite garnering more and more attention. He finished with 15 points and seven rebounds but has to continue to get better at taking care of the basketball. He had far too many turnovers (7) while getting doubled in post position.

The next game is a big one. Ohio State steps back inside the Big Ten to take on a ranked Wisconsin team on Saturday.

