Ohio State upsets No. 1 Duke with second-half rally in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Zed Key scored a game-high 20 points to lead Ohio State to the upset of No. 1 Duke.

Mike Krzyzewski's final season as the Duke men's basketball coach already has been a see-saw experience and November isn't even over.

Just four days after knocking off No. 1 Gonzaga, the Blue Devils lost to unranked Ohio State 71-66 on Tuesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points for the Buckeyes, whose fan base is still stinging from its football loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. Wendell Moore Jr. led the Blue Devils with 17 points. Freshman Paolo Banchero finished with 14.

Duke led 43-30 at halftime and by eight with just over three minutes left. The Buckeyes closed the gap in the second half as the Blue Devils struggled from the 3-point line. They had a chance to tie the score on the final possession, but another 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

E.J. Liddell finished with 14 points for Ohio State (5-2). Duke fell to 7-1.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio State upsets No. 1 Duke in Big Ten/ACC Challenge