Is Ohio State underrated according to most “way-too-early” preseason polls?

After Ohio State football returned a majority of its big time draft eligible starters then went and added quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins, safety Caleb Down, and more through the portal and other offseason moves, it may seem like the Buckeyes are being overlooked by some.

247Sports Brad Crawford took a deep dive into those way-too-early rankings, noting that Ohio State had an average ranking of No. 5 in those polls. He believes that the Buckeyes are underrated.

Crawford expects that the Buckeyes will be ranked much higher come August. He went on to say “don’t be surprised if Ohio State and Georgia split the vote in the preseason AP Top 25 in August and the Buckeyes are potentially America’s No. 1”

It’s hard to disagree with Crawford’s assessment. On paper, Ohio State has a roster that looks as deep as any other team in the country. It will get plenty of votes for the top spot before the season starts and being in that top two will bring high expectations. However, the Buckeyes are used to those and will look to end their 10-year national championship drought this coming season.

