Highlights: Ohio State trounces Michigan State
Ohio State scored 35 points in the first half alone to stay undefeated and easily roll past Michigan State, 38-3, at Ohio Stadium in Week 11.
Even without Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan train keeps chugging along.
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
We're entering the home stretch of the college football regular season and many of these games have CFP and conference title implications.
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
It wasn’t pretty, but No. 3 Ohio State found a way to get the job done and stay undefeated with a 20-12 win over No. 7 Penn State.
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left in the 2023 college football regular season and the conference title races are starting to crystallize.
Sherrone Moore let his emotions fly after Michigan’s 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday.
Kentucky was no match for Alabama.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
Oklahoma State saw its five-game winning streak snapped by Big 12 newcomer UCF.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.