Ohio State trending away from signing 5-star prospect

The drama of the early signing period is here and unfortunately for Ohio State, some of the early news is not very promising for the Buckeyes.

Georgia 5-star defensive lineman, Eddrick Houston, who took weekend official visits to Clemson and Alabama, is now trending to sign with the Crimson Tide as of Wednesday morning.

Multiple insiders believe that the No. 33 overall and 7th defensive lineman prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will make the late flip to the SEC power.

This is the latest potential blow to Ohio State’s 2024 defensive line group, as they have missed closing out on more than few prospects late and saw 5-star Justin Scott flip to Miami.

On3's @ChadSimmons_ reports that momentum has swung to Alabama as it tries to flip Ohio State 5-star DL commit Eddrick Houston🐘 Read: https://t.co/kR66pYZzRM pic.twitter.com/wOva50L5uC — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 20, 2023

If Houston was to flip, it would leave the Buckeye very short-handed on the defensive line in the class.

Sources around Buford believe five-star Eddrick Houston will flip to #Alabama. Updates coming in here: https://t.co/33ITULqQ7k — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 20, 2023

Ohio State has had a difficult time in the 2024 cycle holding onto its top players as it navigates the new world that is name, image and likeness. It’ll still be a very good class though, and one that is likely to finish inside the top five or ten still.

You can follow along with our early signing day tracker here as all of the commitments sign their national letter of intents.

