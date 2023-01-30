Ohio State trending to add SEC defensive back in transfer portal

As we outlined in our recruiting weekend recap, former Ole Miss cornerback davison igbinosun visited Ohio State this past weekend. What we didn’t know was where the freshman All-American was leaning after his visits.

There was some very good news on that aspect today, as 247Sports transfer portal specialist Chris Hummer has put in a crystal ball for Igbinosun to end up at Ohio State.

This is huge news for Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for multiple reasons. First, the cornerback depth is lacking, there are just six scholarship players at the position, that includes the incoming freshman.

Experience is also needed and even though he was just a true freshman, Igbinosun made a big impact this past season registering 36 tackles with 5 passes broken up. He’s a longer cornerback too, at 6-foot, 2-inches and 185-pounds, he’d be the biggest on the roster.

Igbinosun would fill a big need for the Buckeyes and would be a start to quieting down the chatter that this staff can’t recruit transfers if the crystal ball turns out to be accurate.

Put in a Crystal Ball for Ohio State to land Ole Miss CB transfer Davison Igbinosun, the No. 10 player in the @247SportsPortal transfer rankings. One of the top true freshmen in the country this year, he's also considering Michigan, UCLA and Tennesseehttps://t.co/KBXC8KBEpS — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 30, 2023

