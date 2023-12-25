Ohio State transfer WR may have spoiled his commitment to Penn State

We do not know exactly when Ohio State wide receiver transfer Julian Fleming plans on making his commitment announcement out of the transfer portal, but he may have just shared a spoiler that will be great news for Penn State fans.

In a recent social media post, Fleming shared an image of a Dodge Ram truck with the caption of “The new toy” with a smiling emoji. And with a little internet sleuthing at work, it was easily connected that the dealer decal on the back of the truck belongs to a Dodge dealer that is an official corporate partner of Penn State, suggesting this Dodge Ram being a new toy for the Pennsylvania native is hardly a coincidence.

It could very well be a part of an NIL deal in place for Fleming as he makes a move from Ohio State to Penn State. Regardless, Penn State looks to be close to landing one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal in Fleming any day now.

Fleming announced his entry to the NCAA transfer portal in early December, shortly after the conclusion of Ohio State’s regular season. Penn State and Nebraska appeared to be the top two schools in the running for Fleming, but it looks more and more as though Penn State is about to be the winner of this transfer recruitment.

Thank you Buckeye Nation! pic.twitter.com/THoa38vXji — Julian Fleming (@julian_040) December 4, 2023

Fleming will have one year of eligibility remaining once he makes his transfer official. Supposing it is Penn State, Fleming will move right into a leading role in the offense under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who was hired to be Penn State’s new offensive coordinator following the dismissal of former Ohio State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Helmet sticker to BroBible.

