Ohio State transfer portal safety target commits to USC

The Ohio State football program has seemingly lost out on another transfer portal target after former UCLA safety, Kamari Ramsey, announced his transfer to USC on Thursday night.

Ramsey was just on OSU’s campus last Saturday and was seriously considering the Buckeyes, and it appeared that the feeling was mutual. And while you never know what goes on behind the scenes with this type of stuff, it would have been a significant win for OSU to land a talented and veteran safety on the back-end. Instead, Ramsey will simply drive across town and back the U-Haul up from Westwood to the inner city of L.A. just a few miles away.

The news continues a trend of Ohio State struggling to dip into the portal to plug holes the way other programs have. We know that there’s roster considerations and a numbers game to weigh out, but you have to think Ryan Day and staff would have welcomed Ramsey with open arms.

He was rated as the No. 2 safety in the portal according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

BREAKING: Former UCLA Safety Kamari Ramsey has Committed to USC, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 202 S is ranked as the No. 12 Overall Player in the Transfer Portal (No. 1 Safety) per On3 👀 Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/MyArdioWxQ pic.twitter.com/8dUdvsT74E — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 22, 2023

We’ll continue to keep an eye on all the comings and goings in and out of the transfer portal for Ohio State, but right now there’s been a lot more going than coming.

