Ohio State transfer picks Dayton after 4 seasons with Buckeyes

Apr. 15—Ohio State Buckeyes transfer Zed Key announced his commitment to the Dayton Flyers on Monday.

Key, a 6-foot-8 forward, visited Dayton on Friday and Saturday. He entered the transfer portal on April 5 after four seasons at Ohio State. He averaged a career-best 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a junior in the 2022-23 season and 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. His playing time fell from 24.8 minutes per game to 15.4.

Key scored 895 points in four seasons at Ohio State. He averaged 5.2 points in 11.7 minutes per game as a freshman and 7.8 points in 19.8 minutes as a sophomore.

Key has one season of eligibility remaining because he played his freshman season in 2020-21. The NCAA did not count that season against anyone's eligibility. He's the first to commit to Dayton with one season of eligibility since coach Anthony Grant took over the program in 2017.

On X (Twitter), Key mentioned the importance Dayton 6th, the name, image and likeness collective representing Dayton athletes, had in his decision.

"I can say this, @daytonnil and the Flyer Faithful were definitely KEY in my decision to commit to @DaytonMBB," Key wrote. "GO FLYERS! And be sure to support me and my new teammates by visiting Dayton6th.com."

Dayton has lost three players to the transfer portal in the last month and now has two open scholarships on the 2024-25 roster. More spots could open up if DaRon Holmes II starts his professional career or if other players enter the portal.

Key is from Bay Shore, N.Y. He attended Brentwood High School on Long Island for his first two years before transferring to Long Island Lutheran. He ranked 213th in the class of 2020, according to Rivals.com. Dayton offered Key a scholarship in October 2018.

Key is the first player from Ohio State to transfer to Dayton since Jordan Sibert, who played two seasons at Ohio State and then two at Dayton (2013-15).