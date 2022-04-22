Ohio State transfer Lejond Cavazos considering the Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes are still hard at work trying to add talent following a mass exodus this past offseason.

The biggest get of the transfer portal season was Baylor wide receiver R.J. Sneed II. But, the Buffs recently welcomed Ohio State defensive back transfer Lejond Cavazos on an official visit, according to Austin Nivison of 247Sports.

Ohio State football transfer Lejond Cavazos is making the rounds as he looks at his options in the NCAA transfer portal. Cavazos has taken his official visit to Colorado, and he is also slated to visit North Carolina, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Cavazos would be a massive addition for the Buffs, especially with the issues they have had on defense over the past few years. The four-star recruit played a minimal role for the Buckeyes, so he is looking for a program that will give him ample playing time.

Source: Ohio State Cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He plans to transfer somewhere he can play immediately and capture a bigger role. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 4, 2022

The competition for Cavazos will be tough, and North Carolina basketball star Armando Bacot has been recruiting him, and both players went to IMG Academy for high school.

Still, it is an encouraging sign that a high-profile player such as Cavazos is considering the Buffs, and the culture change in Boulder might have something to do with big-name recruits and transfers coming to Colorado.

