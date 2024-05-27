Ohio State track and field women qualify seven to NCAA Championships

It was a good day for the Ohio State women’s track and field squad. All told, the group sent qualified seven to the NCAA Championships. The Buckeyes’ track & field team wrapped up competition at the 2024 NCAA East First Round on Saturday with women’s events with the following results:

RESULTS

800m: Aniya Mosley broke the program record by running a 2:01.52. She finished second in her heat and sixth overall to advance to the semifinals.

100m: Both Leah Bertrand (11.09) and Nya Bussey (11.26) qualified for the semifinals, finishing ninth and 12th overall.

4x100m relay: The Buckeye squad (Marcia Sey, Bussey, Fatouma Conde and Bertrand) won its heat and ran a season-best time (43.09) to rank third in program history and advance to the NCAA Championships site.

Discus: Faith Bender earned her spot at the NCAA Championships by finishing fifth with a best mark of 57.39m / 188’3”.

4x400m relay: The Buckeye squad (Conde, Chanler Robinson, Columba Effiong and Bryannia Murphy) ran a season-best time (3:29.83) to finish ninth overall and qualify for the next round.

100m hurdles: Janela Spencer qualified for the next round with her time of 13.15.

400m hurdles: Robinson ran a personal-best time of 56.87 to move up to third in program history.

400m: Murphy ran a season-best 51.85 but finished 13th overall.

200m: Conde ran a 23.42 into a head wind.

High jump: Amaya Ugarte cleared 1.76m / 5’9.25” on her first attempt to wrap up her season.

5000m: Andrea Kuhn (16:34.45) and Daniella Santos (16:52.17) competed in the event.

The Buckeye women are sending seven entries onto the next round of the NCAA Championships ‼️ 🔗: https://t.co/1hau0e9j6Q

📸: https://t.co/4hLMpgCcFQ#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qjtlnqzWtL — Ohio State T&F/XC (@OhioStateTFXC) May 26, 2024

Next up is the NCAA Championships in Eugene, on the campus of the University of Oregon on Wednesday, June 5.

Join us in wishing all of those wearing Scarlet and Gray the best.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire