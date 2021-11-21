Ohio State’s top prospects shine in blowout win vs. Michigan State

Wilson:

🔺 7 catches, 126 yards

🔺 2 TDs Olave:

🔺 7 catches, 140 yards

🔺 2 TDs Smith-Njigba:

🔺 8 catches, 76 yards

🔺 1 TD pic.twitter.com/GshqqwDIzy — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 20, 2021

It was supposed to be an epic tilt between top-10 conference rivals, but it quickly turned into an embarrassing blowout between Ohio State and Michigan State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes built a ridiculous 49-0 halftime lead over the Spartans on their way to a 56-7 victory, riding their top prospects all the way.

While quarterback C.J. Stroud isn’t draft eligible just yet, his top receivers are, and they made the most of their chance to shine against a fellow top-10 opponent. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave combined for 266 yards on 14 receptions, each catching a pair of touchdowns.

Don’t be surprised if both of these big-play receivers come off the board in the first round when April rolls around.

List