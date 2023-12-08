Ohio State tight end Joe Royer enters transfer portal

The 2023 version of the transfer portal for Ohio State is sucking players in at a rate we haven’t seen. The latest is tight end Joe Royer, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday night according to multiple reports.

That makes it a whopping 14 players now in the portal since it opened up on Monday, and it might not be over as other players continue to look at their options and what makes sense in their individual circumstances.

Out of Cincinnati Elder, Royer came to Ohio State as a pretty highly-regarded tight end. He was rated as the four-star prospect as the No. 8 tight end and 211th overall recruit in the class of 2020 according to the 247Sports ranking. Since arriving in Columbus though, his impact on the field has been marginal because of time lost because of injuries and others passing him on the depth chart.

He’s had just four catches for a total of 24 yards since 2021, and that includes just one catch for five yards this season.

As OSU looks ahead to next year and beyond, it was unclear what Royer’s role would be with the team despite losing Cade Stover to the NFL and Gee Scott Jr. to graduation. Jelani Thurman looks like the next playmaker at the position, and there are still a bevy of options on the roster in addition to him.

Wherever Royer lands, he’ll still have two years of eligibility left.

