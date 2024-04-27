Ohio State tight end Cade Stover reunites with C.J. Stroud

With the No. 123 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected Cade Stover, tight end from Ohio State. There may not have been a better fit on the board for Houston, because not only where they looking for additional firepower in the offense, but they need someone with a great connection with the current star quarterback and also Ohio State alum, C.J. Stroud.

It is not very often we talk about fourth-round selections being possible difference-makers, but we have seen how impactful these connections can be and it would not be surprising to see Stover make some real news sooner than later.

Stover is the third Buckeye off the board as Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals and Michael Hall Jr., was selected in the second round by the Cleveland Browns. It is odd to see so few Buckeyes get selected, but hopefully that is a sign of how good Ohio State should be in 2024.

Ohio State TE Cade Stover is heading to Houston to join C.J. Stroud! #NFLDraft2024 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Ilv9YPEKYo — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire