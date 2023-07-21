Ohio State a team with a target on its back in 2023 according to College Sports Wire

At a place like Ohio State, you are almost always the hunted instead of the one peering through the scope looking for prey. Despite Michigan having the upper hand over the Buckeyes the last two seasons, the expectations won’t change in 2023. It’s Big Ten East division title, a Big Ten Championship, a spot in the College Football Playoff, and a national championship.

You can rinse and repeat those goals on an annual basis on the banks of the Olentangy, and falling short will make the scarlet and gray natives extremely restless and grumpy.

To that end, our sister site, College Sports Wire, published a list of 12 teams with targets on their back in 2023 and it’s no surprise Ohio State was included. Here’s what Patrick Conn said about why that’s the case still this fall.

“The Buckeyes haven’t won the Big Ten in the last two seasons but they still have a target on their backs in the upcoming season,” wrote Conn. “Ohio State finished 11-1 last season and still made their way to the CFP. Ryan Day’s squad will have their sights set on Michigan but everyone else will be gunning for Ohio State.”

From Austin to Athens to sunny Los Angeles, there are 12 teams who will have opponents looking to play spoiler. https://t.co/gmYAMtH6WF — College Sports Wire (@College_Wire) July 20, 2023

It’s true. OSU still has the most talent of any team in the Big Ten and everyone loves to knock off the team that’s been historically one of the best in all of college football throughout history.

Something tells me though that Michigan will be the game the Buckeyes would love to take down more than any other in 2023. As it should be.

