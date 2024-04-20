Ohio State in talks to expand the Woody Hayes Athletic Center

Just like smart phones and computers, athletic facilities seem to be out of style and almost obsolete almost as soon as you upgrade. Despite recent renovations to the Ohio State football complex known as the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, it appears it may be time to talk about renovating and even expanding once again.

Outgoing Athletic Director Gene Smith participated in a celebration of his tenure in Columbus and was asked about keeping up with programs like Alabama when it comes to its football facilities and said that it’s not really about keeping up with other programs, but a matter of needing more space.

“It’s all semantics. We were in an arms race, but we were just trying to be functional,” Smith said. “You go into the Woody Hayes, and you see how beautiful it is. But we’re putting lipstick on it right now. When I came in ’05, we didn’t have a recruiting department, and we didn’t have a creative services department. We didn’t have the sports science people that we have (now). We didn’t have all the modalities and the training. We need more square footage. That’s practical. That’s not like an arms race. It’s not because Alabama’s got it. It’s just the practical reality.”

It sure sounds like an expansion is coming, but it’ll have to approved. Smith said that they are still in talks but that a proposal would like be brought before the Board of Trustees in May.

If there’s one thing we’ve become accustomed to in the latest rounds of Name, image and likeness, as well as spending for recruiting, etc., you can bet that whatever is done at the WHAC will be something to behold.

