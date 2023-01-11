Ohio State can’t close on portal offensive lineman, commits to USC

The Buckeyes are starting to see which needs are becoming larger during the NFL declaration window. Just today, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. announced his intention to leave Columbus with eligibility remaining.

Ohio State’s other starting tackle, Dawand Jones hasn’t made his intentions known, but most are assuming he joins Johnson Jr. and will move onto the next level. Buckeye head coach Ryan Day must have known this was coming, as he has gone after multiple transfer portal lineman but with no success.

Today another miss, as former Washington State offensive lineman jarrett kingston, who had visited Columbus recently, chose to commit to USC.

It is starting to get a bit concerning with the portal recruiting. Ohio State has had a lot more disappointing stories than successful ones. With teams being able to reload much easier via the portal, Day might need to reassess his philosophy to getting those players to stay on campus after visiting.

Related

Paris Johnson Jr. makes NFL draft decision

Related

Ohio State once again can’t close on a transfer portal prospect, commits to Alabama

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire