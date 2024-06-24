Ohio State swoops into SEC country to land 4-star defensive lineman Zion Grady

Zion Grady gave his verbal to Ohio State on Monday, giving another blue-chip recruit to the nation’s top recruiting class.

A 6-foot-4 and 230-pound defensive end, Grady is the No. 45 recruit in the ESPN 300. Over the weekend, Grady took an official visit to Ohio State.

Grady plays for Enterprise High School (Troy, Alabama). Last year, he had 106 total tackles with 19 sacks.

He took prior official visits to Miami and Florida State this summer.

In the On3 Industry Rankings, Grady is the No. 79 overall recruit. He is the sixth-ranked recruit in Alabama in this recruiting cycle and No. 11 defensive end.

His commitment was made official via Hayes Fawcett of On3:

Ohio State has the top recruiting class in the nation according to On3. With the addition of Grady, the Buckeyes now have 19 committed players.

They have three recruits ranked as five-stars. Grady is the tenth player committed to Ohio State ranked among the top 100 in the nation by On3.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports