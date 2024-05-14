Ohio State swimmer Tristan Jankovics qualifies for Paris Olympics

TORONTO, Ontario (WCMH) — Ohio State University swimmer Tristan Jankovics punched his ticket to the Paris Olympics after qualifying in the men’s 400-meter individual medley at the Canadian Olympic Trials on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes sophomore swam a personal best time of 4:11.74 to win the event at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. The time was 0.76 seconds under the Olympic qualifying standard of 4:12.50 to make the Paris games. Jankovics’ previous best time in the 400 IM was 4:17.40, which he swam last summer at the Canadian championships.

“That means the world to me. I couldn’t be happier right now,” Jankovics said after the race. “I just want to have fun. I put all the work in. My results are finally showing. I’m so thankful to be here.”

Jankovics becomes the first Canadian to qualify for the 400 IM since the London 2012 Olympics. This summer will mark his first Olympic appearance after falling short of qualifying for Tokyo.

USA Swimming will hold its Olympic trials in Indianapolis from June 15 to June 23.

