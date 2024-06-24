Former Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong clinches spot on U.S. Olympic team

Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong will be heading to his second Olympic games, but the atomatic qualification came in a discipline that isn’t the one you’d probably think.

Armstrong is the world record holder in the long course 50 meter backstroke, but finished in second place this year in the 100 backstroke and had to wait to see if that secured a spot as a top eight finisher. It took a furious rally to even get in that position after seemingly slipping off of the starting block.

The good news? It was indeed good enough. However, he did punch a ticket to Paris prior to that by finishing fourth in the 100 meter free at the U.S. trials to qualify for the men’s 4×100 free relay team.

"HOW DID HE DO THAT?!?!" Hunter Armstrong with a MASSIVE recovery to finish second and advance to the men’s 100m backstroke final! 📺 NBC & @peacock | #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/oGZe8kCb6l — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 17, 2024

Armstrong is the only current, former, or future Ohio State swimming and diving team member to make the U.S. team, but either way, we’ll be rooting for the Dover, Ohio native to be a great ambassador for the Scarlet and Gray.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire