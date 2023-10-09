Ohio State sweeps Big Ten Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week

In the most recent years’ past, we seemed to be sharing this type of news on almost a weekly basis, but with a team still trying to figure things out a little bit, Ohio State hasn’t been a regular in the Big Ten football weekly awards.

That changed big time on Monday because the Buckeyes had a player named as the Big Ten Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week after the win over Maryland. Both wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and safety Josh Proctor were recognized by the Big Ten after Week 6.

Harrison Jr. literally seemed to put the Ohio State offense on his back when there were issues moving the ball consistently. He finished with eight receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown (twice on one if you follow me and watched the game). It was Harrison’s third 100-yard receiving game of the season. The effort tied him with Garrett Wilson and Michael Jenkins with 10 total career games with 100 yards or more. Believe it or not, it is Harrison’s first ever Big Ten Player of the Week award (thanks C.J. Stroud).

Proctor had a huge day on defense. Not only did he register Ohio State’s first score of the game with a crucial, momentum halting “pick six” with OSU down by a touchdown, but he also recorded a career high seven tackles, six of them being solo and 1.5 as a tackle for loss. It too, is Proctor’s first Defensive Player of the Week award.

Congrats to both. The Buckeyes last recognition in both of these areas came from C.J. Stroud (Offensive POW) on Nov. 14, 2022, and J.T. Tuimoloau (Defensive POW) on Oct. 31, 2022.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire