Ohio State suspends Luther Muhammed and Duane Washington, Jr.

A reeling Ohio State team just made what should be a gimme home game against Nebraska a little tougher.

Contributors Luther Muhammed and Duane Washington, Jr. have both been suspended, Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann announced Tuesday shortly before tipoff. The suspension is for “failing to meet team expectations.”

The Buckeyes have lost four-straight against strong competition – West Virginia (neutral floor), Wisconsin (home), Maryland (away) and Indiana (away) but are slipping considerably in a hotly-contested Big Ten. Nebraska is just 7-9 overall and 2-3 in the league, but does own victories over Iowa and Purdue.

The suspensions could last longer than just the game against the Huskers, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Washington is averaging 10.7 points per game while Muhammad, a 15-game starter now coming off the bench, is averaging 6.5 points per game. Perhaps most importantly, it leaves Holtmann and the Buckeyes exceedingly thin at guard with CJ Walker and D.J. Carton the only other backcourt options on the roster.