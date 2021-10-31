Ohio State survives tough test, improves to 7-1 with 33-24 win over Penn State

It wasn’t the blowout many expected, but No. 5 Ohio State got the job done with a 33-24 win over No. 20 Penn State on Saturday night in Columbus.

Penn State put forth a valiant effort and limited Ohio State to just three points for much of the first half, but it was only a matter of time before the Buckeyes broke through. That came late in the first half when CJ Stroud found Chris Olave behind the Penn State defense for a 38-yard touchdown.

That flipped a 7-3 Penn State lead into a 10-7 advantage for the Buckeyes. From then on out, Ohio State would never trail again.

Penn State managed to tie the game at 17-17 early in the second half. But every time PSU cut into Ohio State’s lead, Stroud and the OSU offense would respond accordingly. And one particular 10-point swing in the third quarter proved to be the difference for Ohio State.

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State’s star freshman running back, had been bottled up for much of the game but broke through the PSU front for a 68-yard gain. Henderson then scored on the very next play to give OSU a 27-17 lead with 3:35 left in the third.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, right, throws a pass to receiver Garrett Wilson during the first half against Penn State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Penn State would counter with a touchdown of its own to make it 27-24 with 10 seconds left in the third. The Nittany Lions had two fourth-quarter possessions that gave them the chance to take the lead. The first, with the score still 27-24, resulted in a Sean Clifford interception. The second, with the OSU lead at 30-24, ended with a punt at the 6:05 mark.

The PSU staff hoped its defense could get a stop and give Clifford and the offense one more chance to take the lead. Instead, the Buckeyes marched right down the field and tacked on a field goal to put the finishing touches on a big win.

With the win, the Buckeyes improved to 7-1 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season on Tuesday night. OSU lost at home to Oregon in Week 2 but has rattled off six straight wins since then.

The previous four wins — over Akron, Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana — came by a combined margin of 231-44. PSU presented a much tougher test, and it’s safe to say that the Buckeyes passed it.