Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. named Heisman finalist

The finalists for the Heisman trophy given to the most outstanding player in college football were named on Monday. For the fifth time in the last six years, an Ohio State player is amongst those invited to the ceremony in New York as Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the four finalists for the award.

Jayden Daniels is the heavy favorite to take home the award as the star LSU quarterback totaled 50 touchdowns in 12 games this season. Also among the finalists are Washington quarterback, Michael Penix Jr, and Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix.

Harrison Jr. earned the finalist nod this season as he not only passed the eye test as one of college football’s best players with flying colors, but he also has the numbers to back it up.

He straight up carried the Buckeye offense at times this year as he had eight games with 100+ yards to finish the season with 1,211 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.

The star receiver joins exclusive company as he’s only the fourth wide receiver since 2003 to be a Heisman finalist joining Alabama’s Devonta Smith who won the award in 2020, Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook in 2016, and Alabama’s Amari Cooper in 2014.

