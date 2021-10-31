Ohio State stuck in neutral in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ohio State didn’t maybe impress as it did in past weeks, but it still got a victory over a ranked opponent that sees it as its main rival in the league. That was, apparently, enough to keep the Buckeyes right where they’ve been over the last couple of weeks in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, still at No. 5.

The offense struggled to be as explosive as we’ve seen it lately, but still piled up almost 500 yards and was able to put 33 points against a defense that was only allowing about 14 a game coming in.

There was, of course, the big top ten matchup between Michigan and Michigan State that changed things a bit in the top ten Georgia continues to be No.1, followed by Cincinnati, Alabama, and Oklahoma ahead of the Buckeyes. Michigan State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, and Michigan round out the top 10.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State.

Others Receiving Votes

UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.

