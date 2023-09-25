Ohio State stock report: QB Kyle McCord keeps rising after leading rally at Notre Dame

Where Ohio State is trending after its 17-14 win at Notre Dame on Saturday:

Rising

Kyle McCord: Making only his fifth career start at quarterback, McCord rose to the occasion in a hostile environment and led the Buckeyes on a game-winning touchdown drive over the final minute and a half. McCord was at his sharpest in the critical moments of the series, delivering throws on third-and-10, fourth-and-7 and third-and-19 to keep the chains moving and put them in position to reach the end zone. It was a coming-of-age game and gave him his first signature win following a series of tuneups.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was 10-13 for 155 yards on third downs in a 17-14 win over Notre Dame.

Denzel Burke: As he continued his strong start, Burke’s coverage at Notre Dame was so tight that quarterback Sam Hartman rarely threw his way. According to Pro Football Focus, the receiver he was defending was targeted just once, allowing a 7-yard reception. Other passers could look to avoid him altogether moving forward.

Lathan Ransom: Through four weeks, no one has taken more defensive snaps for the Buckeyes than Ransom, who played through injury with a brace on his right hand the previous week. He had a career-high 13 tackles against the Irish, including stopping Hartman on a sneak on a fourth-down attempt in the third quarter.

Pass defense: Hartman had burned secondaries with play-action shots, but those were rare against the Buckeyes, who held up in the back end for a second straight week after containing Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed the previous Saturday. Hartman completed only one pass traveling 20 yards or more in the air after he had 11 over his first four games.

Emeka Egbuka: After a 1,000-yard receiving season as a sophomore, Egbuka is a known quantity, but as he stepped up with two significant catches on third down on the Buckeyes’ game-winning touchdown drive, he showed playmaking in the clutch and the ability to be the primary option for McCord when Marvin Harrison Jr. is injured or in double coverage.

Notre Dame's Gi'Bran Payne is the second player to score a rushing touchdown against Ohio State this season, joining Youngstown State's Mitch Davidson, who scored on a 1-yard run in Week 2.

Steady

Rush defense: The Irish had their moments and ran the ball effectively, especially on their touchdown drives in the third and fourth quarters. But the Buckeyes kept them to 176 rushing yards on 39 carries for an average of 4.5 yards per attempt, a mark that was lower than the 5.8 they had averaged over their first four games. Notre Dame's power rushing success rate, covering situations when it needed 2 yards or less for a first down or touchdown, was 25%. It was Ohio State’s first matchup with a tough ground game.

Falling

Pass protection: The pocket collapsed on McCord often at Notre Dame. He faced pressure on 47.6% of his dropbacks, the highest single-game mark for Ohio State’s starting quarterback since 2019, according to PFF. It was a significant departure from previous weeks when the Buckeyes’ offensive line kept him from facing much duress. But it was vulnerable against the Irish’s pass rush.

Short-yardage situations: Chip Trayanum’s game-winning goal line touchdown run overshadowed earlier short-yardage attempts that fell short. TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams were each stuffed on a third-and-1, leading the Buckeyes to go for it on fourth down needing only to pick up a yard. Both of those were unsuccessful. They tried a pass from McCord that fell incomplete and an end-around for Egbuka that went nowhere as he was unable to find space to turn upfield.

Offensive line discipline: The Buckeyes’ offensive line committed multiple penalties for a third straight week, a nagging issue that has added to the issues for the inexperienced unit. Right tackle Josh Fryar was flagged for a false start on their opening possession at Notre Dame and was later called for unnecessary roughness. Left tackle Josh Simmons, who was also called for a false start against the Irish, leads all offensive linemen with four penalties.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football stock report after comeback at Notre Dame