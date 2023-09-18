Ohio State stock report: Pass coverage rising after being tested by Western Kentucky

Where Ohio State is trending after its 63-10 rout of Western Kentucky on Saturday:

RISING FOR OHIO STATE FOOTBALL

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) defends a pass to Western Kentucky Hilltoppers tight end River Helms (87) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

Pass coverage

The matchup was a test for the secondary as the Hilltoppers, led by a seasoned quarterback in Austin Reed, have had one of the more prolific passing offenses and held the potential to stress the Buckeyes’ vulnerability for allowing explosive plays, the issue that plagued them late last season. Western Kentucky led the nation in passes of at least 20 yards in 2022 with a total of 81, an average of almost six per game. But Ohio State kept them to three and none longer than 34 yards, a sign its success the previous weeks had not been a mirage.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws a pass during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

It was a week in which McCord took another step forward. He went from being named the Buckeyes’ full-time starting quarterback on Tuesday to putting together a nearly flawless passing performance against the Hilltoppers. He had almost as many touchdowns (three) as incompletions (four) and quieted some of the simmering doubt about his ceiling as a passer.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) knocks the ball from Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Blue Smith (5) and resulted in a fumble recovery for Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

Jordan Hancock

Though Sonny Styles remained the starting nickel safety, it was Hancock who played more snaps as the Buckeyes leaned on the cornerback for coverage in the slot against a pass-happy Air Raid. Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky’s star receiver, beat him on a wheel route to catch a 34-yard pass in the second quarter, but Hancock otherwise had a handle on the role.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) high fives defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

After being banged up at the start of preseason training camp, Williams has been one of the more reliable pieces on the Buckeyes’ defense line, playing more snaps (116) than any other tackle through three weeks. It was a bonus when he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Mitchell Melton (17) celebrates a sack of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bronson Barron (13) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

The first sack among Ohio State’s defensive ends came from Melton, who brought down backup Western Kentucky backup quarterback Branson Barron in the fourth quarter. Injuries held Melton out for the last two seasons, but he showed some bend in dipping past the right tackle to reach Barron and could continue to be involved at the hybrid "jack" spot.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a touchdown in front of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Nazir Ward (27) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

Carnell Tate

Through three weeks, Tate has seen more snaps than the other backup receiver and caught his first touchdown on a 28-yard pass from backup Devin Brown in the fourth quarter.

STEADY FOR OHIO STATE FOOTBALL

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Fryar (70) blocks Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Bryson Washington (20) for running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

Ground game

The Buckeyes surpassed 200 rushing yards for the first time in a six-game stretch that extended to last November. TreVeyon Henderson had multiple touchdowns for a second consecutive week. On their second possession, Henderson ran for 2 yards to pick up a first down, a rare moment of success for the Buckeyes in converting on third-and-short this season. But Western Kentucky is outmanned in the trenches with one of the nation’s worst rush defenses, preventing this rushing attack from inching much higher for at least this week.

FALLING FOR OHIO STATE FOOTBALL

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) and Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) play during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.

It was not until the fourth quarter that Williams carried the ball with all the handoffs going to Henderson and Chip Trayanum through three quarters. Williams was the Buckeyes' leading rusher last season and was at the top of the rotation with Henderson, but the early evidence points to him being the No. 3 running back for the time being.

Sep 09, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (30) applauds after tackling Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Bryce Oliver (0) during their NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.

Rotating linebackers

In the offseason, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles mentioned a desire to rotate more often at linebacker to preserve the health of the star duo of Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers. But the staff has not spelled them on a more frequent basis than last season. The share of the linebacker snaps for Eichenberg and Chambers is just over 83%, according to Pro Football, a total nearly identical to a year ago. Even in a blowout, C.J. Hicks and Cody Simon played only a dozen snaps apiece.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch.

