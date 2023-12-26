Is Ohio State still an underdog in the 2023 Cotton Bowl? Latest OSU vs. Missouri spread

Ohio State is heading to the Cotton Bowl.

After ending the 2023 regular season with a loss to Michigan before players such as Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming entered the transfer portal, the Buckeyes are heading to Arlington, Texas to take on Missouri in the program's third appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

Here's what you need to know if you want to bet on Ohio State vs. Missouri.

Ohio State vs. Missouri betting line: Who is favored in 2023 Cotton Bowl?

Here are the latest spreads for Ohio State vs. Missouri:

BetMGM: Ohio State -1

DraftKings: Ohio State -1

FanDuel: Ohio State -1.5

Bet365: Ohio State -1

Ohio State opened as a 6.5-point favorite when the game was announced. But after numerous roster moves, including the loss McCord, the Buckeyes became 1-point underdogs Dec. 6.

What is the over/under for Ohio State vs. Missouri?

Here are the latest over/under point totals for Ohio State vs. Missouri:

BetMGM: O/U 49 points

DraftKings: O/U 49 points

FanDuel: O/U 48.5 points

Bet365: O/U 49 points

How is Ohio State against the spread?

Ohio State has covered seven of 12 games in 2023. The Buckeyes failed to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against Michigan, while they covered the three games prior against Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota.

How is Missouri against the spread?

Missouri has covered eight of 12 games in 2023, including one of its two losses: a 14-point spread in the Tigers' 30-21 loss to Georgia.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OSU vs. Missouri betting information: Latest 2023 Cotton Bowl spread