Is Ohio State still a top 5 team in 2023? 247Sports answers with their way-too-early Top 25

It’s always fun to think about what your team will do next year and 247Sports is trying to help. They released their way-too-early top 25 for the 2023 college football season and when you look at the top of their rankings, it’s some very familiar teams.

For Ohio State, the expectation is that the program doesn’t rebuild, they reload. Will that be the case once again in 2023? It very much looks like the case as 247Sports has them as a top 5 team once again but how high were they ranked? Find out below where the Buckeyes landed along with the rest of their early top 25.

#25 Tulane

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Reggie Brown (89) catches a pass against the UCF Knights during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

#24 Ole Miss

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Dec 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs with the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter in the 2022 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

#23 Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) before during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13.

#22 Texas A&M

#21 South Carolina

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0) runs the ball against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Christian Charles (14) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

#20 Texas Tech

Oct 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Nelson Mbanasor (91) between plays in the first half in the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech’s wide receiver Myles Price (1) cheers along the sidelines after the team’s win against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

#19 UCLA

Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

#18 Oregon State

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#17 Kansas State

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Josh Hayes (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

#16 Utah

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) leads the team in singing the Utah Fight Song after a win over the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#15 TCU

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) points at his receiver after thrown a touchdown pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

#14 Texas

Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) runs the ball forward during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

#13 Notre Dame

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) dives forward as he is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

#12 Tennessee

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel leaves the field after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

#11 Clemson

Oct 15, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

#10 Oregon

Oregon players celebrate a touchdown by running back Jordan James, center, as the Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

#9 Washington

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) celebrates with offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu (66, right) after rushing for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

#8 USC

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles against California Golden Bears linebacker Henry Ikahihifo (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

#7 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

#6 Florida State

#5 Penn State

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15), safety Ronnie Hickman (14) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) tackle Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

#4 Ohio State

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: The Ohio State Buckeyes practice at Mercedes Benz Stadium for the 2022 CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Parkhurst/Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

#3 Michigan

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (19) intercepts a TCU Horned Frogs pass in the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#2 Alabama

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

#1 Georgia

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (red visor) reacts as time runs out during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

