Ohio State stifles Penn State to remain undefeated

The final score of 20-12 wasn’t indicative of how dominant Ohio State was against Penn State on Saturday in a clash of Big Ten unbeaten teams in Columbus.

The Nittany Lions didn’t score a touchdown until 29 seconds were left and the game had been decided.

Ohio State, which improved to 7-0 and 4-0 in the Big Ten, shut down Penn State at every turn.

The Nittany Lions had 49 rushing yards and many of Drew Allar’s 191 passing yards came on a 12-play, 73-yard drive late.

Penn State was 1-of-16 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth down as it had no answer for Ohio State’s defensive prowess.

The Buckeyes had the player who set them apart Marvin Harrison Jr.

The brilliant wide receiver had a career-high 11 catches — on 16 targets for 162 yards and a TD.

The Nittany Lions’ hope to regain stature in the race for the Big Ten Championship Game will likely come down to a Nov. 11 game in State College against Michigan.

