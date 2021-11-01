Ohio State stays in the top 4 of Kirk Herbstreit’s weekly rankings

ESPN’s top duo, Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler called the Ohio State game in Columbus on Saturday evening. After the Buckeyes escaped with a nine-point victory over Penn State, ABC immediately displayed Herbie’s top 4 teams and the first two out. Herbstreit was quick to point out the difficulty of picking who falls where after Georgia.

The former OSU quarterback still likes Ohio State to be in the top 4, ranking the Buckeyes at No. 3, one spot below last week’s ranking. Michigan State makes its first appearance in Herbstreit’s list coming in at the No. 4 spot. Curiously, Alabama who was idle was moved back ahead of the Bucks.

While these opinions mean absolutely nothing, it is nice to see someone as prominent as Herbstreit recognizing that Ohio State is playing like one of the top 4 teams in the country.

All of this will get sorted out in the month of November with some big games coming up. The first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings comes out on Tuesday evening and it’ll be interesting to see where the committee ranks all of these contenders and what it values when looking at each individual team.

