Ohio State stays No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll after Saturday’s home win over Michigan State

The Ohio State Buckeyes remained ranked in the Top 5 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released on Sunday.

The Buckeyes kept their No. 3 position following Saturday’s 38-3 home win over Michigan State in Columbus Saturday night.

Kyle McCord threw for a career-high 335 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught seven passes for 149 yards and two scores.

He also became the first receiver in Ohio State history with 1,000 yards receiving in two seasons.

There were no changes in the Top 5 of this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

Georgia stays at No. 1 while Michigan is No. 2. Florida State remains at No. 4 and Washington rounds it ranked at No. 5.

Oregon, Texas, and Alabama make up the Top 10. Louisville moved up two spots to No. 9 and Oregon State advanced two places to No. 10.

Ohio State will play their final home football game of the season Saturday afternoon when they host Minnesota.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.