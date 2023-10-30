Ohio State stays at No. 3 in latest Top 25 polls after Saturday’s win at Wisconsin

Ohio State kept its spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 football poll released on Sunday.

The Buckeyes remained ranked No. 3 after Saturday’s 24-10 win at Wisconsin.

Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th straight week receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes after beating Florida on Saturday.

Michigan was off Saturday but stayed in the news for an NCAA investigation. The Wolverines remain ranked at ranked No. 2

Florida State is No. 4 and Washington stayed ranked at No. 5. They both won their games on Saturday.

Oregon moved up two spots to No. 6 after Saturday’s win at Utah.

Texas stayed put at No. 7 after beating BYU on Saturday while Alabama moved up to No. 8 and Penn State is ninth.

Oklahoma fell four spots to No. 10 after losing at Kansas.

Ohio State’s next game will be Saturday, November 4, when they play at Rutgers.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.