Ohio State stays hot on the recruiting trail, lands 2024 in-state defensive end

This offseason has been a massive home run for Ohio State football.

There have been major additions via the transfer portal, which include safety Caleb Downs and quarterback Will Howard. The Buckeyes fended off multiple suitors to keep the nations No. 1 propesct, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, from flipping during the early signing period.

The good news isn’t stopping anytime soon, as the Buckeyes landed 2024 in-state defensive end, Dominic Kirks, on Saturday afternoon. He recently decommitted from Washington, and took an official visit to Columbus where he landed the coveted offer.

Kirks is viewed as a 4-star recruit, the No. 33 defensive lineman and 251st overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings247Sports Composite Rankings.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Dom Kirks (2024) tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’5 255 DL was previously committed to Washington Kirks chose the Buckeyes over Alabama & USC “Buckeye Nation, we locked in 4L” 🌰https://t.co/GbPa8Jf25Y pic.twitter.com/x6p7IofPp6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 20, 2024

After seeing a few of their defensive line targets commit elsewhere, it was great to see Ohio State figuring out a way to add a quality prospect in Kirks to its 2024 recruiting class.

