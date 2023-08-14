Ohio State to start season in top 3 of AP Poll

The college football season is just around the corner and the Ohio State Buckeyes are starting within the top five in the Associated Press poll.

The Buckeyes will start the 2023 season ranked No. 3 in the country, according to rankings revealed Monday.

Receiving just one of the 63 first-place votes, the Buckeyes rank behind the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

Alabama and LSU round out the top five, ranking fourth and fifth respectively.

In terms of Ohio State’s conference, there are five Big Ten teams in the AP’s top 25. Joining the Buckeyes and Wolverines are the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers, and No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Buckeyes start their season at Indiana on Sept. 2.