Ohio State star Nick Bosa explains what Greg Schiano will bring to Patriots

The New England Patriots have lost several coaches since winning Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams, including defensive play-caller Brian Flores, but they also added a veteran defensive mind to their staff.

Greg Schiano, who was Ohio State's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, has joined the Patriots' defensive coaching staff, although his exact role has not been formally announced by the team.

Schiano and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have been spotted at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis over the last few days as they scout the top prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft. One of those players is Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa, who is expected to be a top-five pick in April.

What can Patriots players expect from Schiano next season? Bosa gave them a preview.

Nick Bosa on playing for new #patriots defensive assistant Greg Schiano at Ohio State. " he's aggressive. Great guy. Smart coach schematically. Definitely intense, that's for sure." — Andy Hart (@JumboHart) March 2, 2019

Aggressiveness definitely is a hallmark of Schiano's defensive philosophy. Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, one of three current New England players who played for Schiano at Rutgers, recently described his former head coach in a similar way to NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Tom E. Curran.

"Verrrry aggressive," McCourty said. "Man-to-man and a ton of blitzing."

How the Patriots integrate the new additions/roles on their defensive coaching staff will be key to their success on that side of the ball in 2019. Schiano's familiarity with Belichick and several of the Patriots' players should help make that transition a smooth one.

