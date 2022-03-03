Ohio State spring practice to start Tuesday

OK, Ohio State football fans — maybe it doesn’t excite you like the start of the official season, but there’s about to be some more pads popping over at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The fine folks at Ohio State released the official spring schedule and things will get crackin’ next Tuesday, March 8, and run all the way through the annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 18.

All told, there will be 15 practices scattered about as the next version of the Ohio State football team begins to take shape. There are plenty of position battles to watch and with so many new faces on the coaching staff, an abundance of storylines.

Included in those practices is a student appreciation day on Saturday, April 2 — the team’s eighth practice of the spring. There will be plenty of interviews, pictures, and video to capture throughout, so stay with us as we try to figure out what the coaching staff is putting its thumb on before the summer break.