Ohio State spring game offers glimpse of championship contenders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In front of over 80,000 fans at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State put on a show that offered glimpses of what the Buckeyes could be when they return to the field this fall.

With Scarlet representing the offense and the defense donned in Gray, Scarlet defeated Gray, 34-33 in the annual spring game.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a one-handed grab in the second quarter that lit up the crowd while quarterback Devin Brown through the first touchdown of the contest with a throw to Brennan Schramm, giving Scarlet a 13-12 lead.

TC Caffey, James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon scored touchdowns in the second half. Jaylen McClain had a highlight-worthy interception of Sayin in the first half.

Watch head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in a post-game press conference in the video player below.

Kansas State transfer Will Howard was the first quarterback on the field and went 9-for-13 for 77 yards in the first half. Lincoln Keinholz and Julian Sayin also saw significant playing time in the quarterback position.

The spring game was also the first chance for fans to see new faces on the Buckeyes roster, including running back Quinshon Judkins, center Seth McLaughlin and safety Caleb Downs.

Saturday also marked the first time on the Buckeyes sidelines for offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Kelly, running backs coach Carlos Locklyn and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri. James Laurinaitis made his debut as the Ohio State linebackers coach.

Ohio State will open the 2024 season on August 31 against Akron.

