Ohio State softball hires new coach

The Ohio State softball program has its new coach according to a press release on Monday. Former Miami (OH) coach, Kirin Kumar, has been selected to run the program after Kelly Kovach Schoenly was let go after the 2024 season.

Kumar comes to OSU with a great track record at Miami. She was a two-Mid American Conference Coach of the Year with the RedHawks, and owned a 174-56-1 (.755) win-loss record during her time in Oxford. Kumar also won three MAC Tournament championships, four MAC regular season titles and led her team to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four seasons. In 2024, Miami had one whale of an offense. The RedHawks hit 160 home runs – second-most in a single season in NCAA history – and scored 507 runs.

The program also led the nation in home runs, home runs per game (2.76), slugging percentage (.724) and scoring offense (8.7 runs per game) while finishing third in batting average (.348) and fourth in on-base percentage (.451). Miami finished the 2024 season with a program-record 49 wins and was ranked in the national polls for the first time in school history.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to lead the Ohio State softball program,” said Kumar in a statement. “I’d like to thank Mike Penner [Executive Associate Athletics Director], Gene Smith [Senior Vice President and Athletics Director] and Ross Bjork [Senior Advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics] for this tremendous opportunity. My immediate sense during the interview process was that Ohio State is a place that truly combines elite athletics with world-class people. I can’t wait to get started and build on the great tradition of excellence at Ohio State.”

“We’re excited to welcome Kirin to the Buckeye family,” said Penner in the press release. “What she did in a relatively short amount of time at Miami was remarkable. As we got to know her during this process, her passion for the game and for the student-athlete experience shined through. The future is bright under her leadership.”

Prior to her time at Miami, Kirin had stops as an assistant at Virginia Tech, NC State, Tulsa, North Carolina, Western Kentucky, and Tennessee Tech.

Originally from Santa Ana, California, Kirin played collegiately for Georgia Tech, appearing in 251 games (second most in program history). She was a part of Georgia Tech’s first two ACC championships and advanced to the NCAA Tournament all four years.

