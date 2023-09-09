Advertisement

Ohio State social media reacts to Buckeyes win over Youngstown State

Phil Harrison
It’s another game in the books for the 2023 version of YOUR Ohio State football team, and it was another victorious one, with the Buckeyes pulling away from the Youngstown State Penguins to win, 35-7.

It was a little bit of a ho-hum feeling afterwards because there were signs of an OSU offense waking up, but we also saw plenty of moments that still need to be addressed. At the end of the day, the best thing about being 2-0 is that you get a chance to be 3-0, and that’s really where things stand heading into a matchup with Western Kentucky next Saturday.

Social media had reactions pouring in during and after what we all witnessed inside Ohio Stadium on a glorious scarlet and gray Saturday, and we’ve scoured the free app known as X (formerly Twitter) for some of the best of them.

Off we go …

I love the smell of rubber turf pellets in the morning

It was good to see

Big, if true

It's not snow angels, maybe O-H angels?

You love to see it

An announcement coming this week?

It was cool to see the extension of the "brotherhood"

It's great to see Denzel Burke healthy and confident

Nothing like Carmen Ohio after a victory

Not really sure about this pregame tradition

I have to admit, I never really thought we needed LESS of college football, but that's where we are

Wonder how Youngstown State feels about this share

A little "Across the Field" to cap off the victory

