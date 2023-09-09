Ohio State social media reacts to Buckeyes win over Youngstown State

It’s another game in the books for the 2023 version of YOUR Ohio State football team, and it was another victorious one, with the Buckeyes pulling away from the Youngstown State Penguins to win, 35-7.

It was a little bit of a ho-hum feeling afterwards because there were signs of an OSU offense waking up, but we also saw plenty of moments that still need to be addressed. At the end of the day, the best thing about being 2-0 is that you get a chance to be 3-0, and that’s really where things stand heading into a matchup with Western Kentucky next Saturday.

Social media had reactions pouring in during and after what we all witnessed inside Ohio Stadium on a glorious scarlet and gray Saturday, and we’ve scoured the free app known as X (formerly Twitter) for some of the best of them.

Off we go …

I love the smell of rubber turf pellets in the morning

It was good to see

Big, if true

I promise you that you can be happy about Ohio State winning, and also think they have things to work on without being miserable. — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) September 9, 2023

It's not snow angels, maybe O-H angels?

You love to see it

An announcement coming this week?

Ryan Day on Kyle McCord taking over as Ohio State's starter full-time: "We will look at all this weekend to see if he's made that step," he said. "I'm not ready to make a decision on that yet." — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) September 9, 2023

It was cool to see the extension of the "brotherhood"

Buckeyes embrace former Ohio State DB Marcus Hooker who now plays for YSU. #Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/EFrcN96COy — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) September 9, 2023

It's great to see Denzel Burke healthy and confident

Denzel B(IA)urke is that guy ‼️😤 pic.twitter.com/tPl4f7HKab — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 9, 2023

Nothing like Carmen Ohio after a victory

Ending our day with Carmen Ohio#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/OlCMebDcfE — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) September 9, 2023

Not really sure about this pregame tradition

Bucks break it down 👏🕺 pic.twitter.com/8ZVCQQUntE — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 9, 2023

I have to admit, I never really thought we needed LESS of college football, but that's where we are

Trying to get people to understand the game clock issue is annoying…. Ohio State had a 13 play drive that took 4:51 seconds. YSU had a 6 play drive that took 4:08 seconds. If you cant grasp how this is slowing down the game and limiting OSU opportunities nothing will. OSU… — Jeremiah (@SYRmotsag) September 9, 2023

Wonder how Youngstown State feels about this share

🚶‍♂️ 🐧 March of the Buckeyes. 🌰 pic.twitter.com/lP8S8TBFsk — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) September 9, 2023

A little "Across the Field" to cap off the victory

What's the best thing about 2️⃣ – 0️⃣ ❓ pic.twitter.com/4VnYd9pjOG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 9, 2023

