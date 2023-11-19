Advertisement

Ohio State social media reacts to the start of Michigan week

Mark Russell
·2 min read

After a dominating win over Minnesota, the Ohio State football team and its fans have officially turned the focus up north. It’s rivalry week and it doesn’t get any bigger than The Game!

With the ongoing debacle of cheating allegations in Ann Arbor, the stakes have never been higher. Jim Harbaugh won’t be on the sidelines and if TTUN wins, it’ll be more salt in the wounds of a two-year festering sore. Both teams know this is a defacto playoff game with the loser almost certainly out of the College Football Playoff conversation — barring some serious chaos occurring.

Tensions will be running high this week, especially between fans. As rivalry week opens, let’s take a look at some of the best takes social media has to offer to usher in Michigan week.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire