Ohio State social media reacts to the start of Michigan week

After a dominating win over Minnesota, the Ohio State football team and its fans have officially turned the focus up north. It’s rivalry week and it doesn’t get any bigger than The Game!

With the ongoing debacle of cheating allegations in Ann Arbor, the stakes have never been higher. Jim Harbaugh won’t be on the sidelines and if TTUN wins, it’ll be more salt in the wounds of a two-year festering sore. Both teams know this is a defacto playoff game with the loser almost certainly out of the College Football Playoff conversation — barring some serious chaos occurring.

Tensions will be running high this week, especially between fans. As rivalry week opens, let’s take a look at some of the best takes social media has to offer to usher in Michigan week.

It's the most wonderful time of the year

Welcome to the best week of the year. pic.twitter.com/AfQYc8oUHS — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 19, 2023

The paranoia is real

The original Connor Stalions spygate between Michigan and Ohio State pic.twitter.com/JBW1iRo3cL — Walk-On Redshirts (@walkonredshirts) November 19, 2023

One thing both sides could agree on

I am once again asking for Michigan and Ohio State to both wear their home uniforms when they play each other pic.twitter.com/O8EZbcK5WR — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) November 18, 2023

Memories

No. 1 downs No. 2.#OTD in 2006, top-ranked Ohio State beat rival Michigan, 42-39, to take the Big Ten and advance to the national title game.@yn_TroySmith x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/POm3V0h4Hy — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 18, 2023

Absolutely the best rivalry in sports

Something that every single Ohio State and Michigan fan will agree on, we have the greatest rivalry in all sports, and it’s not even close. https://t.co/lTx6PlL7b7 — Ken Sledge (@KennySledge) November 19, 2023

That's a lot of history

This is the first time in the history of the rivalry that Michigan and Ohio State will meet at the end of the regular season with undefeated records in back-to-back years. — Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) November 19, 2023

Bet

Tom Brady & C.J Stroud took a friendly bet 👀 😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/9cYIUtFb7G — OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) November 15, 2023

Fiery Ryan Day is the best Ryan Day

Im gunna need this Ryan Day energy to show up in AApic.twitter.com/L2oZdfES2A — FFBuck (@FFbuckCLE) November 19, 2023

No we don't

WE DONT GIVE A DA❌N FOR THE WHOLE STATE OF ❌ICHIGANpic.twitter.com/99P5tbi9yk — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) November 19, 2023

