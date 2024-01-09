Advertisement

Ohio State social media reacts to Michigan’s ‘tarnished’ national championship

The Michigan football program has taken home the College Football Playoff national championship for the 2023 season by pulling away from the Washington Huskies late enroute to a final score of 34-13.

You knew it would happen though. Many came out and voiced their displeasure surrounding a team, head coach, and program that is still being investigated for sign stealing allegations and how it played a part in this three-year gradual run that ended with a trophy and confetti. There is, of course, another investigation for contacting recruits during a dead period and Jim Harbaugh’s alleged lying to the NCAA as a result.

We scoured the free app named X, formerly Twitter, and pulled out some of the best troll jobs and remarks that hit square in the eyes of the Michigan program that got secured a national title as it runs from the NCAA.

One of our writers jumped on it quickly

There's also this and a very real possibility

This is a very good question

A picture says a thousand words

History repeating?

Well, we'll let you just read this one

Can you sense a recurring theme?

We know many are holding out hope this will be true

Former Buckeyes aren't happy either based on the state of things

Another former Buckeyes isn't happy

Some think there are still some shenanigans going on

Even Thom Brennaman came out wherever he is to comment

Former Buckeyes QB Stanley Jackson is having any of it

Ouch

This is one of the best burns if you are into that sort of thing

And we'll likely never see it again

One Buckeye Beat writer is full of them tonight

