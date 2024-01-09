Ohio State social media reacts to Michigan’s ‘tarnished’ national championship
The Michigan football program has taken home the College Football Playoff national championship for the 2023 season by pulling away from the Washington Huskies late enroute to a final score of 34-13.
You knew it would happen though. Many came out and voiced their displeasure surrounding a team, head coach, and program that is still being investigated for sign stealing allegations and how it played a part in this three-year gradual run that ended with a trophy and confetti. There is, of course, another investigation for contacting recruits during a dead period and Jim Harbaugh’s alleged lying to the NCAA as a result.
We scoured the free app named X, formerly Twitter, and pulled out some of the best troll jobs and remarks that hit square in the eyes of the Michigan program that got secured a national title as it runs from the NCAA.
One of our writers jumped on it quickly
Tarnished, asterisk. Michigan cheated. This will go down as one of the NCAA’s biggest embarrassments because they knew
— "The" Mike F Chen (@MikeFChen) January 9, 2024
There's also this and a very real possibility
Prediction: There are going to be a lot of disappointed people when Michigan doesn't have to vacate its national championship.
— Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) January 9, 2024
This is a very good question
Does Connor Stalions get a national title ring?
— Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 9, 2024
A picture says a thousand words
The Official logo of Michigan football pic.twitter.com/vSCD3qIXJb
— FFBuck (@FFbuckCLE) January 8, 2024
History repeating?
Some NFL team will want Harbaugh. Might as well go out on top … and one step ahead of the law, right Pete Carroll?
— Rob Oller (@rollerCD) January 9, 2024
Well, we'll let you just read this one
One of these is a good boi the other is lying cheeseburger eating cheater. I’ll let you decide which is which. pic.twitter.com/ChVFjgiHrD
— SnoopySparty🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️ (@SnoopySparty7) January 8, 2024
Can you sense a recurring theme?
Jim Harbaugh's program was caught cheating *twice* to get this Michigan team into tonight's #NationalChampionship against Washington. That's not part of the Michigan story. That is the Michigan story.https://t.co/4Ed0G0g06j
— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 8, 2024
We know many are holding out hope this will be true
Tomorrow's headline: "Michigan holds on for temporary championship"
— Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) January 9, 2024
Former Buckeyes aren't happy either based on the state of things
Cheating brings championships 🏆
— Chimdi Chekwa (@ChimChek) January 9, 2024
Another former Buckeyes isn't happy
Michigan winning a ship sounds so nasty 😭😭😭
— Jamarco Jones (@jjones_74) January 9, 2024
Some think there are still some shenanigans going on
I doubt Michigan ever stopped cheating. Defense always in the right spot. Thats more than just discipline.
— James Windham Jr (@JamesWindhamJr2) January 9, 2024
Even Thom Brennaman came out wherever he is to comment
Will the ESPN crew even bring up the allegations of cheating by Michigan?
Could this title be stripped in a year from now?
— Thom Brennaman (@ThomBrennamanTV) January 9, 2024
Former Buckeyes QB Stanley Jackson is having any of it
The fix has been in all night. But that holding call takes the cake!!
— Stanley jackson (@Jacksonville8) January 9, 2024
Ouch
Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy is more legitimate than this Michigan National Championship.
— Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 9, 2024
This is one of the best burns if you are into that sort of thing
I'm sure there's room in that closet next to the Final Four banners. https://t.co/gj6QhJy4SC
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2024
And we'll likely never see it again
Michigan becomes the first college football program to win a natty while their head coach was suspended for at least six regular season games.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 9, 2024
One Buckeye Beat writer is full of them tonight
Any chance they serve Michigan with the NOA when they hand them the trophy.
— Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) January 9, 2024