Ohio State social media reacts to Michigan’s ‘tarnished’ national championship

The Michigan football program has taken home the College Football Playoff national championship for the 2023 season by pulling away from the Washington Huskies late enroute to a final score of 34-13.

You knew it would happen though. Many came out and voiced their displeasure surrounding a team, head coach, and program that is still being investigated for sign stealing allegations and how it played a part in this three-year gradual run that ended with a trophy and confetti. There is, of course, another investigation for contacting recruits during a dead period and Jim Harbaugh’s alleged lying to the NCAA as a result.

We scoured the free app named X, formerly Twitter, and pulled out some of the best troll jobs and remarks that hit square in the eyes of the Michigan program that got secured a national title as it runs from the NCAA.

Tarnished, asterisk. Michigan cheated. This will go down as one of the NCAA’s biggest embarrassments because they knew — "The" Mike F Chen (@MikeFChen) January 9, 2024

Prediction: There are going to be a lot of disappointed people when Michigan doesn't have to vacate its national championship. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) January 9, 2024

Does Connor Stalions get a national title ring? — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 9, 2024

The Official logo of Michigan football pic.twitter.com/vSCD3qIXJb — FFBuck (@FFbuckCLE) January 8, 2024

Some NFL team will want Harbaugh. Might as well go out on top … and one step ahead of the law, right Pete Carroll? — Rob Oller (@rollerCD) January 9, 2024

One of these is a good boi the other is lying cheeseburger eating cheater. I’ll let you decide which is which. pic.twitter.com/ChVFjgiHrD — SnoopySparty🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@SnoopySparty7) January 8, 2024

Jim Harbaugh's program was caught cheating *twice* to get this Michigan team into tonight's #NationalChampionship against Washington. That's not part of the Michigan story. That is the Michigan story.https://t.co/4Ed0G0g06j — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 8, 2024

Tomorrow's headline: "Michigan holds on for temporary championship" — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) January 9, 2024

Cheating brings championships 🏆 — Chimdi Chekwa (@ChimChek) January 9, 2024

Michigan winning a ship sounds so nasty 😭😭😭 — Jamarco Jones (@jjones_74) January 9, 2024

I doubt Michigan ever stopped cheating. Defense always in the right spot. Thats more than just discipline. — James Windham Jr (@JamesWindhamJr2) January 9, 2024

Will the ESPN crew even bring up the allegations of cheating by Michigan?

Could this title be stripped in a year from now? — Thom Brennaman (@ThomBrennamanTV) January 9, 2024

The fix has been in all night. But that holding call takes the cake!! — Stanley jackson (@Jacksonville8) January 9, 2024

Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy is more legitimate than this Michigan National Championship. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 9, 2024

I'm sure there's room in that closet next to the Final Four banners. https://t.co/gj6QhJy4SC — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2024

Michigan becomes the first college football program to win a natty while their head coach was suspended for at least six regular season games. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 9, 2024

Any chance they serve Michigan with the NOA when they hand them the trophy. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) January 9, 2024

