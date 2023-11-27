Ohio State slips out of top five in the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-133

The results are in from rivalry weekend: Georgia remains No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Michigan, maintaining a inch-wide gap between the two heavyweights after the Wolverines beat Ohio State to capture the Big Ten East for the third year in a row.

While Georgia didn't exactly dominate the rivalry game against Georgia Tech, the larger body of work gives the Bulldogs the edge. They have six wins against Power Five bowl teams to the Wolverines' four and can lock down the top spot heading into the postseason by beating Alabama on Saturday to win the SEC.

One thing that seems very obvious: These are the two best teams in the Bowl Subdivision and the two favorites to play for the national championship.

Ohio State is down three spots to No. 6 and has a very thin road to the College Football Playoff, though a pathway does exist for the Buckeyes to back into the national semifinals for the second year in a row. Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon.

Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson (28) hits Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) forcing an incomplete pass during the second half of their game at Michigan Stadium.

Other moves of note include Arizona's five-spot leap to No. 12 after destroying Arizona State to capture the Territorial Cup. The Wildcats are the top-ranked team with more than two losses, one spot ahead of LSU.

Louisville drops five to No. 15 after a loss to Kentucky, putting a slight damper on what has been a fantastic season under first-year coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals can still get into a New Year's Six bowl by beating FSU to win the ACC or as the league's second-best team should the Seminoles reach the playoff.

Also in the ACC, North Carolina State rises eight spots to No. 23 after beating North Carolina 39-20. The Wolfpack have flown under the radar all season but could capture double-digit wins for the first time since 2002. Longtime coach Dave Doeren warrants major praise for his work this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio State falls in college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-133