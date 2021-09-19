Ohio State slips in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

When a team like Tulsa comes to town, one has to figure that a perennial power like Ohio State is going to take care of business. While the Buckeyes won by three scores it was anything but easy as the team had to rely on freshman phenom, TreVeyon Henderson, and some late interceptions to secure the victory.

The voters took notice in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll dropping the Bucks from No. 11 down to No. 12. For those keeping score at home, that is indeed the wrong direction for a team trying to recover from an embarrassing loss at home a week earlier.

Ohio State still has time to move up the polls and back into the playoff picture. But there is zero room for error week to week. Bottom line, Ohio State has to look better against inferior opponents.

A look at the top ten ahead of Ohio State includes Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Oklahoma (3), Oregon (4), Texas A&M (5), Iowa (6), Clemson (7), Penn State (8), Cincinnati (9), and Notre Dame (10).

Ohio State tries to get back on track when they host Akron under the lights next Saturday. Here’s a look at the rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

