Ohio State shrugs off No. 1 ranking by College Football Playoff selection committee

The College Football Playoff selection committee deemed Ohio State the country’s top team, but the Buckeyes are treating the honor with a shrug.

The Buckeyes, who are No. 3 in the major polls, were voted No. 1 Tuesday by the selection committee on the strength of their victories over Notre Dame and Penn State and their stingy defense.

Asked after Wednesday's practice about the significance of being ranked No. 1, coach Ryan Day replied, “Zero. it means we've had a good start. Our first goal was to win the first game. The next goal was to win the next 10, and then we have a few after that.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) celebrates following the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 24-10.

“None of those goals have been met other than winning the first game, so we’ve got a lot of football ahead of us. We’ve got to go to work and we'll look up at the end of the year. Our goal is to be the No. 1 team at the end of the season.”

Buckeye players had a similar answer. Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. said the team was still practicing when the rankings were announced Tuesday evening.

“It doesn't really matter right now,” Hall said. “We're just focused on the next W.”

Ohio State plays at Rutgers on Saturday. The Buckeyes haven’t been ranked No. 1 by the CFP selection committee since the next-to-last week of the 2019 season.

“Obviously, a lot of attention on social media is going into that,” quarterback Kyle McCord said of the ranking, “But we know none of that matters if we don't continue to win. Although it's cool to be the No. 1 team in the nation, it's November 1.

“The biggest thing is keeping the main thing the main thing and that's winning, stacking these games, and continuing to improve. If we’re still the No. 1 team at the end of the year, that's the goal.”

