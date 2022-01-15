Ohio State on shortlist of teams favored to win college football national championship next season

Now that the college football season is complete, we’re starting to get some early odds and returns for the teams that are favored to win the whole thing in 2022. You would expect Ohio State to be there as it most normally has been over the last couple of decades, and that is certainly the case again.

In fact, according to the popular sportsbook Tipico, the Buckeyes own one of the top three odds to win the College Football Playoff national championship behind two familiar combatants.

Clearly, Alabama and Georgia are still expected to be in the picture, but there are other teams that you might be surprised about. Here are the top sixteen teams that Tipco has set with the best odds to win the national championship in 2022.

No. 12 (tie) - Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+800)

Marcus Freeman was reportedly offered D-coordinator gig at Ohio State

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

11-2

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

No. 9

No. 12 (tie) - Wisconsin Badgers (+8000)

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

2021 Record

9-4

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

N/A

No. 12 (tie) - USC Trojans (+8000)

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears tight end Elijah Mojarro (81) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver John Jackson III (80) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

4-8

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

N/A

No. 12 (tie) - Tennessee Volunteers (+8000)

Dec 5, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the second half against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

7-6

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

N/A

No. 10 (tie) - Penn State Nittany Lions (+6000)

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

7-6

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

N/A

No. 10 (tie) - Miami (FL) Hurricanes (+6000)

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis performs on the field between plays in the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

7-5

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

N/A

No. 5 (tie) - Michigan Wolverines (+4000)

Know your enemy: Michigan Wolverines recent football news recap

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half against Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

12-2

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

No. 3

No. 5 (tie) - Florida Gators (+4000)

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) pushes off on UCF Knights defensive back Corey Thornton (14). The Gators lead 10-9 over the Central Florida Knights at the half in the Gasparilla Bowl Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]

2021 Record

6-7

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

N/A

No. 5 (tie) - Oklahoma Sooners (+4000)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Oklahoma Sooners animal mascots Boomer and Sooner pulling Sooner Schooner Conestoga wagon on the field before the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2021 Record

11-2

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

No. 10

No. 4 (tie) - Texas A&M Aggies (+4000)

Sept. 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

8-4

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

No. 25

No. 5 (tie) - Oregon Ducks (+4000)

Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell makes the Hawaiian shaka (hang loose) gesture with his hands as he joins his team in warmups during Fall Camp with the Ducks. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

10-4

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

No. 21

No. 4 - Clemson Tigers (+1000)

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) and running back Kobe Pace (20) look at the video screen of action during the fourth quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

10-3

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

No. 16

No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes (+800)

Ohio State breaks five Rose Bowl records in win over Utah

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

11-2

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

No. 5

No. 1 (tie) - Alabama Crimson Tide (+200)

Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

13-2

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

No. 2

No. 1 (tie) - Georgia Bulldogs (+200)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) breaks away from Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record

14-1

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Ranking

No. 1

