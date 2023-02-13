Ohio State on short list for four-star tight end

The Ohio State football team has made the trimmed list for one of the best tight ends in the country. Kylan Fox of Loganville, Georgia, cut his list of suitors to 15 in honor of his Grandma’s birthday. He posted the finalists on his personal Twitter account.

Fox is the No. 10 athlete in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings and is a top 100 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. At the present time, Fox stands at 6-f00t, 4-inches, and a little over 200 pounds. With that build, he will have options heading into the college arena.

Others included on his list are a who’s who of college football including, Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Stanford, and Tennessee.

Ryan Day and the Buckeye coaching staff are working hard to land the next round of recruits at Ohio State. We’ll keep you up to speed as things develop with the next wave of young men ready to wear the scarlet and gray.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire