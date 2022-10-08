Ohio State shares availability, injuries for Michigan State game
The Ohio State football program doesn’t share a traditional injury report any longer in the days leading up to the next game, but it does provide an availability report hours before kick off, and we just got the latest for the Michigan State contest on the road.
Of course, everyone is interested in whether Jaxon Smith-Njigba can go this week, and the answer to that appears to be no. But that’s not the only big name out. Defensive back Jordan Hancock is also listed as unavailable and so is running back Miyan Williams who just set a program record with five touchdowns last week.
Here is the rest of the availability report shared by the fine folks at Ohio State today.
Game-Time Decision
OG Enokk Vimahi
Unavailable
DE Omari Abor
WR Kam Babb
DE Tyler Friday
CB Jordan Hancock
CB Lloyd McFarquhar
LB Mitchell Melton
LB Teradja Mitchell
RB Evan Pryor
TE Joe Royer
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
RB Miyan Williams
Ready for battle 💯 pic.twitter.com/ECjqBpvEsd
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 8, 2022
With Williams out and with TreVeyon Henderson coming back from being banged up, we might see freshman Dallan Hayden a lot more than usual. At the wideout position, we’ll see Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Julian Fleming getting a lot of targets.
